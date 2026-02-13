<p>An 18-year-old transwoman, Jesse Van Rootselaar, was identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia, Canada. Following this, multiple posts shared on social media and by media houses carried an image of an individual clicking a selfie, claiming that it shows the suspect.<br><br>Multiple Indian media outlets also carried the same image along with the report that explained who ‘Jesse Strang was'. However, the image being shared is not of the suspect named in the Canada shooting.</p><p>A reverse image search of the viral photo led to a Facebook profile with a now changed user name ‘<a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=7699274783518986&set=pb.100003096215005.-2207520000&type=3">Zee Bee</a>’ with previous name as ‘Zylii Strang’, according to <em>AFP Fact Check</em>. The profile photo was earlier one of the viral pictures that shows Zylii Strang in a heart-framed image. </p><p>The Facebook profile currently does include any of the other photos. However, the now-viral <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=7699274783518986&set=a.376384022474802">image is visible</a> and it shows that it was uploaded on July 5, 2024. <em>AFP</em> also included a screenshot of the now-deleted LinkedIn profile of Zylii Strang where it lists professional experience in Ontario between 2017 and 2023.</p>.Canada school shooting | Who was Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18-year-old transwoman, identified as suspect.<p>According to the Canada police, the suspect in shooting, Jesse Van Rootselaar killed her mother and stepbrother before she went to a school where she shot dead seven others. Jesse then died by suicide.</p><p><em>AFP</em> spoke with Zylii Strang’s mother, Krista Strang, who said that her daughter is 25 years old, seven years older than the suspect. She said Zylii is in Ontario, thousands of kilometers east of Tumbler Ridge.</p><p>She said, “I don't understand how (her profile) was linked to this crime other than my child being transgender and having (the) last name Strang.”</p>