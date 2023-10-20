Canada foreign minister explains why 41 diplomats from India were withdrawn

"We have been continually engaged in diplomacy and in dialogue with the Indian government," Trudeau said. 'This is a serious matter that we are taking extremely seriously." Earlier, Trudeau had said that Canada shared with India 'many weeks ago' evidence that it may have been behind the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil and wants New Delhi to commit constructively with Ottawa to establish the facts in the "very serious matter." Trudeau, however, did not elaborate on the evidence that he says has been shared with India.