Canada's allies not keen on taking sides in row with India over killing of Khalistani leader

Terming the US National Security Council spokesperson Adm Joh Kirby as “perhaps the most supportive of Canada,” the CBC report quoted him saying on Tuesday: “They are certainly serious allegations and we believe in order to determine how credible they are, there needs to be a thorough investigation.”

The CBC report also said that Kirby “urged India to participate and cooperate in that investigation” as “it is important to find out exactly what happened.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refused to comment on the matter at all even as Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told a press conference in the UN Headquarters on Tuesday that “these are concerning reports, and I note that investigations are still underway” and that “We are monitoring these developments closely with our partners, and we'll continue to do so.”

Another of the allies, UK made no official announcement but its Foreign Secretary James Cleverly put out a tweet on platform X without any mention of India, the CBC report said. “All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law. We are in regular contact with our Canadian partners about serious allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament. Important that Canada's investigation runs its course and the perpetrators brought to justice,” read Cleverly’s tweet.