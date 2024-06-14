Canada's third-largest party calls some lawmakers 'traitors' after report fingers China, India for foreign meddling

Foreign interference

“It’s clear that he accepted a certain level of knowledge of foreign interference and didn’t do anything,” Singh said at a press conference on Thursday, adding that the prime minister delayed swift action “and doing so sends a message that some level of interference is acceptable”.

A representative for Trudeau didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canada is holding a public inquiry into foreign interference which last month concluded in an interim report that there were attempts from foreign actors, particularly China, to sway its elections in 2019 and 2021. The report said those efforts did not affect the outcome of the elections.

Trudeau ordered the hearings after media reports cited classified intelligence memos that Chinese meddling may have helped certain Liberal Party candidates get elected.

In his remarks about Trudeau, Singh referred to an alleged incident described in the report: In 2019, Liberal officials were notified by Canada’s spy agency CSIS about allegations of possible Chinese efforts to influence a nomination contest for a Liberal seat. After receiving caveatted information, and being advised by his campaign director not to remove the candidate, Han Dong, Trudeau did not intervene.

Dong, who was eventually elected, has rejected the accusations. He later resigned from the Liberal Party.