Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, surges past seven year high excluding pandemic

Ottawa: Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.

The economy added a net 22,100 jobs in August, fully driven by part-time employment, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a jobless rate of 6.5 per cent and net job additions of 25,000 in August.