Canadian authorities probe threat against Sikh worshipers at British Columbia gurdwara

While nobody was injured in the incident, one person was taken into custody and was later released. An investigation is ongoing, the report said.

The temple released a statement about the incident, saying that it was “an unruly group of non-society members inside the temple.”

“This same group was recently barred from the Penticton Sikh Temple by the duly elected Committee,” the Penticton Sikh Temple said.

Jesse Garcha, from the Penticton Sikh Temple Society, said additional safeguards have been put in place to ensure there is no repeat of this incident.

“It is regrettable such an incident had taken place and as a Committee, we will ensure this Gurdwara will remain as a welcoming and safe place for the Penticton community,” Garcha said.