Canadian PM Trudeau weakened after key ally withdraws automatic support

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suffered an unexpected blow on Wednesday when the small political party helping keep his minority Liberal government in power withdrew its automatic support, forcing him to strike new alliances to govern.

Dismissing talk of early elections after the left-leaning New Democratic Party pulled its backing, Trudeau vowed to continue governing and pushing through social programs. But the move leaves him reliant on support from other opposition legislators to pass budgets and survive confidence votes.

"An election will come in the coming year, hopefully not until next fall, because in the meantime, we're going to deliver for Canadians," Trudeau told reporters on a stop in Newfoundland and Labrador where he was to talk about school lunch programs when the NDP made its surprise announcement.

"I really hope the NDP stays focuses focused on how we can deliver for Canadians, as we have over the past years, rather than focusing on politics," he said.