Canals aren’t world's biggest shipping chokepoints

He used 2019 data as that’s the most recent year in which trade could be considered “normal” before Covid-19 disrupted global commerce and ran the analysis on commerce between non-neighboring countries because those that share a border are likely to use land routes.

Around 1,000 miles northeast of the Malacca Strait, swathes of the South China Sea are claimed by no less than seven nations, making military conflict the most obvious risk.

“The chokepoints estimated to carry the most trade in terms of both total value and total weight are the Malacca Strait and South China Sea,” Pratson writes.

The South China Sea alone carries trade equivalent to 5 per cent of global GDP, which would make it the fourth-largest economy in the world.

Exactly how much trade transits the South China Sea is a much-debated point. The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the value at $3.4 trillion for 2016, 36 per cent less than other assessments for the same time period.

Pratson puts it at $4.1 trillion for 2019, with $3.9 trillion going via the Malacca Strait. There’s some overlap, because goods pass through multiple sea lanes on the way to their final destination.

The precise number doesn’t really matter. What’s important for shippers, manufacturers, and governments is to understand the severity of the impact should a disaster happen.

The ripple effect from the complete closure of any waterway can be felt thousands of miles away.

When the Ever-Given cargo ship shut down the Suez Canal three years ago, it added around nine days to a Taiwan-Netherlands trip, Pratson notes, with the cost to global trade climbing close to $10 billion per day.

The 20-mile wide Ombai Strait, 7,000 miles away — between Indonesia’s Alor Island and Timor — would suffer a 90 per cent drop in traffic from a Suez closure.

Even the Gibraltar Strait that separates Europe and Africa — 2,000 miles northwest of the Suez — would lose 28 per cent of shipping flows, by value.

But perhaps the biggest impact would be from a closure of the Malacca Strait or South China Sea.

Should maritime passage get halted here, the nearby and little-known Lombok-Makassar Strait — north of Bali — would experience a 14-fold rise in trade flow. We’ve yet to see whether this stretch of water has the capacity to carry such volume safely.

More than 20 per cent, by value, of all mechanical machinery, electrical equipment, mineral fuels like coal, gas and oil, and rare metals or minerals pass through the Malacca Strait.