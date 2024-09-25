Cape Town's 'bicycle mayor' helps township girls embrace cycling

Cape Town: As Sindile Mavundla guided young girls on their bikes through a street in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, he said he had one goal: to get more of them into cycling.

Known as Cape Town's "Bicycle Mayor", Mavundla, 34, has been a leading figure in promoting the culture of cycling in the South African city. He teaches first-time riders how to ride a bike, including young girls in impoverished communities where opportunities are hard to come by, through his Khaltsha Cycling Academy.

"Majority of girls in the township, they are not given much sport options. And we've always seen that bicycle has the potential of changing lives," he said.

Some of the academy's students used to have to walk kilometres (miles) to get to school.