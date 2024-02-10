Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says he anticipates coalition govt in Pakistan

In response to another question, Kakar said Pakistan had “a transitional and evolving democracy,” and admitted that it had had three direct military interventions in the past, and “no one could deny it.” “When there was a transition of power to the civilian government, there had always been pull and push. In my view, they (political parties) should keep the larger interests of the population in mind while negotiating this power framework structure. One was the reference to the constitution, and the other was the existing pragmatic exercises,” he said.