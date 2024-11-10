Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Catholic priest stabbed during children's mass

The attack happened during communion at the parish’s monthly children's mass on Saturday, when children perform duties, usually undertaken by adults.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 04:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 04:24 IST
World newsSingapore

Follow us on :

Follow Us