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Caught flat-footed, a city races to catch up with Ebola

Ebola is a highly contagious disease that spreads through bodily fluids. A family of fruit bats is believed to be the natural host of the viruses that cause Ebola.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 19:59 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 19:59 IST
World newsDemocratic Republic of CongoEbolaCongo

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