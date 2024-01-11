JOIN US
Homeworld

Ceasefire would only benefit Russia, says Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said Russia was negotiating missile purchases from Iran and that Russian forces had received more than one million rounds of ammunition from North Korea.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 10:26 IST

Vilnius: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war would not lead to political dialogue, and would only benefit Russia as this would allow Moscow to boost its supply of munitions.

Zelenskyy said Russia was negotiating missile purchases from Iran and that Russian forces had received more than one million rounds of ammunition from North Korea.

The Ukrainian president spoke during a visit to Estonia as part of a wider tour of the Baltic region.

World newsUkraineRussia

