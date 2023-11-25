Celebrities, politicians face sexual-abuse suits ahead of New York law expiration

By Erik Larson

A flurry of high-profile sexual-abuse lawsuits were filed in New York this week to beat the expiration of a state law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on civil abuse and harassment claims, no matter how old.

The list of defendants includes New York Mayor Eric Adams, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and rock legend Axl Rose, all of whom could face jury trials if the claims against them aren’t dismissed or settled.

The Adult Survivors Act, passed by New York lawmakers in the wake of the “Me Too” movement, took effect Nov 24, 2022, and expired Thursday.