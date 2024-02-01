Central secretariat part of Imran Khan raided by Pakistan police

Islamabad: In a crackdown against Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party, police and security officials in plainclothes reportedly raided and took control of its central secretariat here and stopped members from entering the premises, a media report said on Thursday.

Quoting unnamed party sources, Dawn News reported that the raid happened a day after Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a corruption case.

It came just before a general body meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday in Islamabad’s Sector G-8. The PTI general body, however, managed to hold a virtual meeting in which it decided to hold organisational elections within a fortnight.

Khan’s party faced numerous troubles before the Feb 8 general elections starting with the denial of its election symbol, the cricket bat, to the rejection of nomination papers of Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and several other party leaders.