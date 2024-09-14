CEO of Malaysian firm accused of child abuse says there were cases of sodomy

GISB has said it did not run the homes and denied all allegations of abuse and exploitation of workers.

But in a video posted on GISB's official Facebook page on Saturday, Chief Executive Nasiruddin Ali said the company had broken some unspecified laws. "I don't want to blame the laws. It's true we have done some wrongs in the eyes of the law but couldn't there be some advice or discussions first?" he said.

Nasiruddin said allegations by police that children were sodomised and taught to sodomise others were "disgusting" but acknowledged there were cases of such abuses at the homes.

"Indeed, there were one or two cases of sodomy, but why lump them (the cases) all together?" he said.