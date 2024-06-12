Champion hot dog eater out of July 4 Coney Island contest. Here's why

The statement did not specify the rival brand in question except to say that it "sells plant-based hot dogs."

The New York Post, which broke the story, reported that Chestnut, 40, had reached a deal to represent Impossible Foods, which recently introduced beef-substitute hot dogs made from soy protein and other plant-based products.

Calling Chestnut "an American hero," the Nathan's contest organizers said they had already gone to "great lengths" to accommodate him by agreeing to an appearance fee and allowing Chestnut to compete in another "unbranded" hot dog eating contest on Labor Day.

"However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," the statement said. "We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand."

Chestnut, a construction engineer by trade and native of Indiana, said in his own statement on X that he was "gutted" to learn that he was being "banned" from the Nathan's Famous contest after 19 years.