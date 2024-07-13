Chances of finding survivors slim after Nepal landslide, official says

Kathmandu: Rescuers in Nepal searched on Saturday for 51 passengers and crew who went missing after a landslide swept their buses into a river swollen by heavy rain, an official said, adding that the chances of finding any survivors were diminishing.

Some 500 rescuers resumed their search of the site of Friday's incident in Chitwan district, about 86 km (53 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, but security personnel and divers have so far only found a curtain from one of the bus windows and a pair of trousers, said Khimananda Bhusal, deputy chief administrator of the district.

Seven Indian nationals are among the missing passengers. At least three other passengers managed to jump off the buses before the landslide struck, escaping with minor injuries.