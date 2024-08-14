Charges against two Maldives women arrested for alleged black magic on President Muizzu dropped

“The Prosecutor General's Office has decided to drop sorcery charges against State Minister of Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem and her sister Hawwa Sana Saleem,” news portal Edition.mv said.

Shamnaz is the former wife of Minister at the President's Office Adam Rameez.

A media official of the Prosecutor General’s Office said that they decided not to press charges in this case “due to a lack of evidence against them,” the portal said.

Police investigated a case of sorcery against Shamnaz, Sana and Hussain Sameer of Haa Dhaalu Atoll Vaikaradhoo. The trio had earlier been placed in remand in custody while police conducted the investigation.

“However, all three have since been released by the court,” it said.

Although it was reported that Rameez was not implicated in this case, both Rameez as well as Shamnaz remain on suspension from their respective positions, the portal added.