Charity organisation head demanded sexual favours in exchange of donations for sick children in China: Report

The head of a Chinese charity firm has been accused of demanding sexual favours from a woman in exchange of donations to help in the medical treatment of her sick child.

The regional head of China Charities Aid Foundation for Children, identified as Lei Ke, has been publicly accused by a female charity worker named Zheng, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Zheng, who worked at the charity firm and helped in setting up a '9958 Project', claimed that her boss Ke was exploiting a desperate mother who was supposed to be helped out by the firm.

The charity firm, which is amongst China's most well-known charities, is based in Beijing and was founded in 2010.

According to SCMP, Zheng said that 9958 Project is the most resourceful initiative by the charity firm and it also helps severely and seriously ill children.