Chartered flights transported die-hard cricket fans during T20 World Cup

Washington: Die-hard cricket fans took the services of chartered flights to move from one venue to the other during the just concluded T-20 World Cup that was co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

As a large number of Indian fans were scrambling to reach from one venue to another at a short notice, in particular during the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, Crickbuster, the official OTA (online travel agency) for the International Cricket Council (ICC), hired a special chartered plane, its officials said.

"During the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, fans often encountered significant difficulties in securing flights and hotel accommodations due to overwhelming demand. Recognising this pervasive challenge, Crickbuster intervened with a seamless solution. We arranged chartered flights, ensuring fans had reliable and convenient transportation to and from the matches," Florida-based Crickbuster said in a statement.