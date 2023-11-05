Chechen leader's son, who beat a prisoner, made top bodyguard

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's 15-year-old son, who was shown beating a prisoner in custody this year, has been appointed to a senior role in his father's bodyguard, top Chechen security officials said on Sunday.

Allies of the Chechen leader heaped praise on Adam Kadyrov, who turns 16 this month, for his courage and congratulated him on his appointment.

In September, the younger Kadyrov drew broad condemnation, including from some pro-Kremlin hardliners, after his father posted a social media video in which Adam is seen punching and kicking a prisoner accused of burning the Koran.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, said at the time he was proud of his son and respected Adam for acquiring "adult ideals of honour, dignity and defence of his religion".