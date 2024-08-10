Chief Justice of Bangladesh to step down as student protestors give 'ultimatum'

The Chief Justice Bangladesh on Saturday said that he will resign after the student protestors in the country gave him an ultimatum, as per various media reports.

Seen as loyalist to ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Hassan was told to step down by the students who gathered outside the court in Dhaka. Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation, and has since been sheltering at an air base near New Delhi.

This comes after the Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned, as per a Bloomberg News report.

The resignation comes days after protesters stormed the central bank’s headquarters amid political upheaval in the country.

Talukder stepped down Friday and cited "personal reasons" for the departure, the report added citing unnamed sources.

More to follow...

(With Reuters inputs)