Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Child killed, another person injured as terrorists open fire at police van in Pakistan

The official said one armed attacker was also killed in the retaliatory fire by police.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 11:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 11:16 IST
World newsPakistanTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us