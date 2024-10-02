Child killed, another person injured as terrorists open fire at police van in Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: A child was killed and another person injured when militants opened fire at a police van in restive northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.</p><p>The militants fired at the vehicle of the Station House Officer (SHO) in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing the child - a passerby caught in the gunfight triggered by the attack, a police official said.</p><p>The official said one armed attacker was also killed in the retaliatory fire by police.</p><p>The injured person, who was also a passerby, has been shifted to a hospital, the official said.</p><p>The police have launched a search and combing operation in the area to arrest other militants who managed to escape from the scene.</p>