China accuses US of "malign intention" to discredit its Covid vaccines

Manila: China's embassy in the Philippines accused the US military of "hypocrisy, malign intention and double standards" in response to a report of secret US campaign to undermine confidence in a Chinese vaccines and other aid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remarks made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday were in response to a Reuters investigative report that said the US military launched a clandestine programme during the Covid pandemic to discredit China's Sinovac inoculation in the Philippines.

The investigation found the US military aimed to sow doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and other life-saving aid supplied by China. Through phony internet accounts meant to impersonate Filipinos, the military's propaganda efforts morphed into an anti-vax campaign, according to the report.

"People around the world are indignant about the US military's actions which lay bare the hypocrisy, malign intention and double standards of the United States," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.