China, Australia donate buildings, airstrips in Pacific influence race

Sydney: China has donated a presidential building complex in Vanuatu while Australia and New Zealand inaugurated a A$55 million airfield in neighbouring Solomon Islands, amid competition for influence in the Pacific Islands region.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters was in Solomon Islands on Tuesday to hand over the A$55 million ($36.55 million) airfield in Western Province funded by New Zealand and Australia.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, also at the ceremony, is expected to travel soon to China, after visiting Australia last week on his first overseas visit in the role.