China, Belarus start joint military drills near Polish border

China and Belarus started joint military exercises on Monday, the Belarusian and Chinese defence ministries said, holding the drills just few miles (km) from the border of NATO-member Poland and kicking them off on the eve of the alliance's summit.

"Events taking place in the world are alarming, the situation is uneasy, therefore we are going to practice new forms and methods of performing tactical tasks," Major General Vadim Denisenko, chief of Belarusian special operations command, was cited by the Belarusian defence ministry as saying in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The manoeuvres, codenamed Falcon Assault, will go until July 19 and are taking place at a training ground near the city of Brest, the ministry said. Brest, in southwest Belarus, lies on the border with Poland.

Leaders of NATO's 32 member countries meet on Tuesday in Washington for a summit where further military and financial support for Ukraine will be high on the agenda.

Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory as one of the launchpads for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.