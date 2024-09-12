China-Brazil's peace initiative for Ukraine 'destructive', says Zelenskyy

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed a Chinese-Brazilian peace initiative for the war in Ukraine as "destructive", and complained that Kyiv had not been involved in the process.

China and Brazil called in May for an international peace conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, involving equal participation of all parties, and what they called fair discussion of all peace plans.

"The Chinese-Brazilian proposal is ... destructive, it's just a political statement," Zelenskyy said in an interview posted on Wednesday by Brazilian media outlet Metropoles.

"How can you offer 'here is our initiative' without asking anything from us?"

Zelenskyy said the initiative lacked respect for Ukraine and its territorial integrity, according to video footage posted by Metropoles, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had to take steps to show he wants to end the war.

The Ukrainian leader said he had offered to discuss the proposals with China and Brazil.