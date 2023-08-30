China building reinforced bunkers, underground facilities in Aksai Chin: Report

At a time when China has released a new map laying claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, an analysis of satellite imagery has shown the neighbouring country ramping up the construction of reinforced bunkers and underground facilities in Aksai Chin, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The reinforcements are said to be meant for weaponry and soldiers.
This comes at a time when China has released what it calls the "2023 edition of the standard map" of the country showing Aksai Chin and the whole of Arunachal Pradesh within its territory, stoking the possibility of yet another diplomatic flare-up.
The map was reportedly released by China's ministry of natural resources.
As per an analysis of satellite images from December 2021 to August 2023, which HT said it obtained from Maxar Technologies, the construction by China has been ramped up at six locations within an area of roughly 15 sq km in Aksai Chin. The presence of earth-moving machinery, new roads and multiple entrances for underground facilities has also been seen.
Meanwhile, China's new map -- which came after its move to rename 11 locations within Arunachal Pradesh in April -- showed the Northeastern state, which it claims as South Tibet, and Aksai Chin as its territories.
India has repeatedly told China that "Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."
The map also incorporated China's claims over the estranged island of Taiwan and the nine-dash line claiming a large part of the South China Sea.
India has, meanwhile, dismissed the neighbouring country’s claims as "absurd".
“We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted to the news, calling it an "old habit" of China.
“These (territories) are very much part of India. This government is very clear (about) what our territories are. Making absurd claims doesn't make others territories yours,” he told news channel NDTV.
China’s move to reassert its claims on Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin came less than a week after the leaders of the two nations had a conversation on the sideline of the BRICS summit at Johannesburg in South Africa.
(With agency inputs)