China building reinforced bunkers, underground facilities in Aksai Chin: Report

At a time when China has released a new map laying claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, an analysis of satellite imagery has shown the neighbouring country ramping up the construction of reinforced bunkers and underground facilities in Aksai Chin, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The reinforcements are said to be meant for weaponry and soldiers.

This comes at a time when China has released what it calls the "2023 edition of the standard map" of the country showing Aksai Chin and the whole of Arunachal Pradesh within its territory, stoking the possibility of yet another diplomatic flare-up.

The map was reportedly released by China's ministry of natural resources.

As per an analysis of satellite images from December 2021 to August 2023, which HT said it obtained from Maxar Technologies, the construction by China has been ramped up at six locations within an area of roughly 15 sq km in Aksai Chin. The presence of earth-moving machinery, new roads and multiple entrances for underground facilities has also been seen.