<p>Beijing: China has ramped up its production of nuclear-powered submarines over the past five years to the point where it is launching subs faster than the US, threatening to negate a sea-power advantage that has long belonged to Washington, according to a think-tank report.</p><p>The build-up in the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) nuclear-powered sub force includes both ballistic-missile and attack subs, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said.</p><p>During the years 2021 to 2025, China's submarine building surpassed that of the US in both numbers of subs launched – 10 to 7 – and tonnage – 79,000 to 55,500, CNN said, quoting the IISS report.</p><p>China does not disclose fleet numbers.</p><p>It's a stark turnaround from the 2016 to 2020 period, when China only added three subs (23,000 tons) to the US Navy's seven (55,500 tons), according to the IISS analysis.</p><p>The numbers represent subs launched but not necessarily completed and added to the active-duty fleet, where the US still maintains a large advantage.</p><p>As of early 2025, China had 12 active nuclear-powered submarines, six ballistic-missile boats and six guided-missile or attack boats, according to the IISS' "Military Balance 2025."</p><p>The US had 65 total subs, with 14 of those being ballistic-missile boats.</p><p>China also maintains a large conventionally powered submarine fleet, with 46 boats, according to the "Military Balance."</p>.12 killed in China's Hubei as firecracker store explosion triggers blaze.<p>The US has zero conventionally powered subs, which – unlike nuclear-powered subs – need to refuel regularly.</p><p>To accommodate its nuclear-powered sub fleet growth, Beijing has significantly expanded the Huludao yard of Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. in northern China, according to the report, headlined "Boomtime at Bohai."</p><p>It comes after a US Congressional Research Service report last month said the US Navy is falling well behind its submarine-building goal of two Virginia-class attack boats per year, with US shipyards delivering only 1.1 to 1.2 subs a year since 2022.</p><p>The US is also building new Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarines, but that program is at least a year behind schedule, with first-in-the-class USS District of Columbia not expected to be delivered to the Navy until 2028, the admiral in charge of the program told Breaking Defence last week.</p><p>"The greater numbers in the water present a growing challenge to (the US and other Western) countries as they struggle to increase their own output," the IISS report said.</p><p>Military observers say the Chinese navy is also building ships at a feverish pace, adding a ship a month and building almost a ship a month.</p><p>According to a recent BBC report, the Chinese navy has emerged as the world's largest, operating 234 warships compared to the US Navy's 219.</p><p>Between 2019 and 2023, China's four largest shipyards - Dalian, Guangzhou, Jiangnan and Hudong-Zhonghua - produced 39 warships with a combined displacement of 550,000 tonnes, according to a study by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).</p><p>With the addition of Loudi, the Chinese navy has added 11 combat vessels, including the aircraft carrier 'Fujian' in 2025.</p><p>In addition to building its own fleet, China is supplying modern naval ships and submarines to its all-weather ally Pakistan.</p><p>Last December, China launched a fourth Hangor-class submarine named Ghazi to Pakistan.</p>