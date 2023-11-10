China coast guard urges Philippines to stop infringing on sovereignty

China's coast guard on Friday urged the Philippines to stop infringing on the country's sovereignty after several Philippine resupply vessels entered into waters near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippine National Security Council said it would issue a statement soon on the resupply mission.

China's coast guard said two small Philippine transport ships and three coast guard ships entered the waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, without the permission of the Chinese government.