China congratulates Putin on election win, says ties will strengthen

China congratulated Vladimir Putin on Monday on winning Russia's presidential election and said the strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, cementing his already tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.

China President Xi Jinping sent a message to congratulate Putin on his re-election as president of Russia, Chinese state media reported.

"We firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations will continue to move forward," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters when asked about the vote.