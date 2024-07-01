China deploys aircraft carrier off Philippine coast amid tensions over South China Sea

Chester Cabalza, president and founder of International Development and Security Cooperation, a Manila-based think tank, said the carrier’s patrol was an example of “performative politics” by Beijing that could become a frequent event.

If so, it “would mean that there is a red flag on their national security”, he said, adding that “once we see massive military force, that means that Beijing is preparing for a war”, the Post reported.

The China-Philippines confrontation to assert their claims in the disputed South China Sea took a violent turn last month as their naval ships collided in the first such incident after Beijing issued new rules to act against foreign vessels and detain foreigners “suspected of violating” regulations in the Chinese waters.

A few weeks ago, a Philippines naval ship and a Chinese vessel collided near the Second Thomas Shoal of the South China Sea claimed by Manila.

The navies and the coast guards of the two countries were having face-offs in the last few months as the Philippines, backed by the US, made a strong bid to assert its claims over the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea (SCS) claimed by China.

China claims most of the South China Sea (SCS) which the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan hotly dispute.

China alleges that the Philippines deliberately ran a naval ship aground in 1999 at the Second Thomas Shoal, which it calls Renai Jiao, and converted the damaged ship into a permanent installation manned by naval personnel.

The Philippines, backed by the US, is trying to assert its claims over the SCS based on the 2016 ruling by a tribunal of the UN Convention of Law of Seas, (UNCLOS) endorsing its rights.

China, which boycotted the tribunal, however, rejected the tribunal findings and fiercely asserted its claims.

Last month, China promulgated a new law authorising its coast guard to seize foreign ships that illegally enter China's territorial waters and to detain foreign crews for up to 60 days.

The law empowers China's coast guard to fire upon foreign ships if necessary.