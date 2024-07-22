China drops sanctions on US communications firm in rare reversal

The sanctions came just after the US State Department approved an estimated $300 million in possible weapons sales to Taiwan, the democratically run island that Beijing has pledged to bring under its control eventually.

Viasat operates several subsidiaries that handle businesses related to China, including a local branch of Inmarsat, a British satellite services provider that the US company acquired in 2023.

Inmarsat became famous a decade ago when it used satellite data to calculate the possible route of Malaysia Airlines flight 370 after it had gone missing.

Before the deal with Viasat, Inmarsat counted state broadcaster China Central Television, which was investing heavily in global video transmission, as one of its largest clients in the country.

Viasat said on its website in 2019 that it had partnered with China Satellite Communications Co. to provide inflight WiFi to airlines in the world’s No. 2 economy. Then in 2022, the US company announced it reached an agreement to supply equipment to Sichuan Airlines.