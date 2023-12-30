China eases visa application for US tourists

China will simplify visa applications for tourists from the United States from Jan 1, cutting the documents required, according to a notice on Friday on the website of the Chinese embassy in Washington.

The move is the latest by China to revive tourism and boost the world's second-largest economy following a slump during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourist visa applicants in the US will no longer need to submit air ticket bookings, hotel reservations or an invitation letter, the embassy's notice said.