China entered Japan's contiguous waters for first time: Defence Ministry

Tokyo/Taipei: A Chinese aircraft carrier entered Japan's contiguous waters for the first time on Wednesday, Japan's defence ministry said, the latest in a string of military manoeuvres that has ratcheted up tensions between the neighbours.

The carrier, accompanied by two destroyers, sailed between Japan's southern Yonaguni and Iriomote islands, entering an area that extends up to 24 nautical miles from its coastline where Japan can exert some controls as defined by the United Nations.

Japan last month lodged a protest with China after one of its naval survey vessels entered Japanese waters, shortly after an airspace breach. In July, a Japanese navy destroyer made a rare entry into China's territorial waters near Taiwan, according to the Japanese media.

An uptick in Chinese military activity near Japan and around Taiwan in recent years has stoked concerns in Tokyo. Japan has responded with a defence buildup it says aims to deter Beijing from using military force to push its territorial claims in the region.