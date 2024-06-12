China hit by searing temperatures as Asia braces for extreme summer

Beijing: Temperatures are hitting record highs in parts of north and central China this week while a severe drought in the east is also threatening crops, as countries across Asia brace themselves for another summer of extreme weather.

China is facing several days of scorching heat, with temperatures set to reach as high as 42 degrees Celsius (107.6°F) in northern Hebei province on Wednesday, the state weather forecaster said.

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) also warned late on Tuesday of the impact of soaring temperatures on energy supplies, crop production and people's health.