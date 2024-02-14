China is watching: NATO chief Stoltenberg urges US House to pass Ukraine aid

Brussels: NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg urged the US House of Representatives on Wednesday to pass a "vital" multi-billion dollar military aid package for Ukraine, telling lawmakers that China would be emboldened if Russia wins its war.

"I count on the House of Representatives to agree support to Ukraine, because this is not charity. This is an investment in our own security," Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told Reuters in an interview.

Stoltenberg stressed Europe and Canada were also stepping up with aid for Ukraine. He said their combined economic and military assistance to Kyiv was more than the US had provided.

But he said US report "remains vital".

"If President Putin wins in Ukraine, it will send a message to him but also to other authoritarian leaders that they get what they want when they use military force. It will make the world more dangerous (and) us more vulnerable," he added.