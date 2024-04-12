China, Japan coast guards patrol disputed East China Sea waters

It marked the tenth such instance by Chinese vessels this year, Japan Coast Guard said.

The waters around the islands are disputed and claimed by both China and Japan. The two sides have faced off in the waters, deploying patrol boats and urging the other to leave the area.

Friday's face-off came after the leaders of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held talks at the White House on Thursday to push back on Beijing's stepped-up pressure on Manila in the disputed South China Sea.