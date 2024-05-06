China offers flexible jobs for women after childbirth

Hong Kong: Chinese provinces are urging companies to offer women flexible job roles called "Mama's Posts" that make it easier to balance work and childcare, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Authorities are trying to encourage more women to have children after China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023 and births touched a record low.

"Mama's Post is a position specially created for mothers ... the working hours are relatively flexible, making it easier to balance work and childcare," the agency said.