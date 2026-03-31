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China, Pakistan call for start of peace talks as soon as possible

The ‌diplomats also said ⁠the safety of waterways should be ensured ‌and that ‌of ships and crews ‌stranded in ‌the waters within the Strait of Hormuz, Xinhua said.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:28 IST
World newsUSChinaPakistanIranIsraelCeasefireWest Asiawar

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