China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia's historic Andaman exercise

Beijing: The Chinese and Pakistani navies are holding weeklong drills in the Arabian Sea days after the Russian Pacific Fleet and Myanmar practised repelling attacks in their first maritime exercise, while India and the United States pledged security cooperation.

At a naval base in Karachi on Saturday, the Chinese and Pakistani navies kicked off the exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in drills that include anti-submarine operations. The exercise will end on Nov. 17.

During the exercise, China and Pakistan will conduct joint maritime patrols for the first time, the People's Liberation Army Daily reported on Monday.

The exercise follows what Moscow describes as "the first Russian-Myanmar naval exercise in modern history" held from Nov. 7-9 in the Andaman Sea on the northeastern fringe of the Indian Ocean, a milestone for Russia's naval presence in a sea that the United States counts as one of its global security interests.