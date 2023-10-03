China, Pakistan to meet near Arunachal border

Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will attend the 3rd Trans-Himalayan Forum for International Cooperation hosted by China in Nyingchi, Tibet, close to Arunachal Pradesh this week.
Mongolia and Afghanistan will also be in attendance.
Nyingchi in Tibet is 160 km away from Arunachal Pradesh.
The Pakistan foreign ministry, in a statement, said "At the special invitation of the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani is visiting China to participate in the 3rd Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, being held in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, from 4-5 October".
During his time in Tibet, Jilani will address the Trans-Himalaya Forum's opening ceremony, besides meeting many dignitaries. These will include Mongolia's deputy prime minister, China's foreign minister, and Afghanistan's interim foreign minister, as per the Pakistan ministry statement.
The Trans-Himalaya Forum was formed in 2018 for deeper practical cooperation among regional nations on myriad subjects, including environmental protection, geographical connectivity, ecological preservation, and enchancing cultural links. The last in-person meet was in 2019, and this year's theme is 'Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection'.
India and China have shared strained relations over its border issues, with EAM Jaishankar commenting recently that the situation has been 'abnormal' between the nations since the Galwan clash. Matters again became tense with sportspersons from Arunachal being refused visas during the Asian Games.