China says Britain's MI6 turned two Chinese govt staff to spies

Beijing: China has alleged that the British Secret Intelligence Service MI6 turned two staff members of unnamed Chinese central state organs into spies for the British government, its State Security Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said the case against the two spies, a married couple, is under further investigation.

China and Britain have for months traded accusations over perceived spying that threatens their respective national securities.

In January, China revealed an espionage case in which it said MI6 used a foreigner in China to collect secrets and information.