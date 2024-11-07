China says it respects America's choice, congratulates Donald Trump

Chinese state-run newspaper China Daily in an editorial on Wednesday portrayed Trump's second presidency as a potential "new beginning in China-US relations if the chance that has been offered is not wasted."

The Biden administration did not dismantle Trump's trade policies and continued to target China's state-driven industrial practices.

In September, it locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles, 50% on solar cells and 25% on steel, aluminum, EV batteries and key minerals, in a bid to protect strategic American industries. The next U.S. administration can strengthen dialogue and communication with China to handle differences, China Daily said. But a threat by Trump to impose 60% tariffs on U.S. imports of Chinese goods poses major growth risks for China.

Not only are the threatened tariffs much higher than the 7.5%-25% levied on China during Trump's first term, the Chinese economy is also in a much more vulnerable position as it faces a steep property downturn, burdensome local government debt and weak domestic demand.

US policies and "misconceptions" towards China have posed significant challenges for relations, China Daily said.

"A pragmatic approach to bilateral relations is essential in navigating the complexities of global challenges."

The proper handling of China-US relations, which the newspaper called the world's most important bilateral relationship, "not only serves the common interests of both countries but also will inject greater certainty and stability into the world."