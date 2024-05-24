China sends bombers with live missiles on mock strikes in Taiwan drill

Beijing: The Chinese military sent bombers carrying live missiles on Friday to conduct mock strikes in its Taiwan drills, state television CCTV said.

The bombers of the eastern theatre command of the People's Liberation Army set up several attack formations in waters east of Taiwan, carrying out mock attacks in co-ordination with naval vessels, it added.

The US Navy is paying attention to "all of the activities" in the Indo-Pacific and takes "very seriously" the responsibility to deter aggression in the region, a public relations officer of the US Navy 7th Fleet said on Friday.