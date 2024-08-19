China takes aim at 'chaotic' fan groups after Olympians abused online

Hong Kong: China's government and official sporting bodies have condemned fans for using social media to attack and spread rumours about the country's Olympians and said the behaviour had an extremely negative impact on athletes, coaches and their families.

China's Ministry of Public Security said it would crack down on "illegal and criminal acts of 'fan circles' as part of its internet security measures" and urged people not to "spread rumours, attack and slander others".

The bureau highlighted four cases where it had taken action against fan groups for their treatment of athletes who competed at the Paris Olympics, including some fans who had "insulted and defamed table tennis players and coaches".

China's table tennis association said the "chaos" of fan groups had interfered with the team's training and competition.