China tells Japan to reaffirm strategic relations in rare leader talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that Asia's two largest economies should reaffirm their strategic relationship in their first face-to-face talks in a year that look to put a floor under strained ties.

The remarks, reported by Chinese state media, came at the start of talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco on Thursday evening.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the creation of a new dialogue framework on export control issues and fostering a safe business environment, Japanese media reported.

The countries should "focus on common interests and properly handle differences," Xi told Kishida as they sat across from one another at a table flanked by their delegations.

China and Japan should reaffirm their "strategic relationship of mutual benefit and give it new meaning", he added.