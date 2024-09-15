China testing stealth fighter jet for its 3rd aircraft carrier: Report

Beijing: China is testing a new stealth fighter jet called J-35 to be deployed on its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, which is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult unlike the other two fitted with ski-jump take-off ramps, official media reported on Sunday.

A new type of warplane was tested earlier this year on the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, state-run Global Times quoted official broadcaster CCTV as saying.

It added that the new aircraft could be the long-expected J-35 - China's next-generation carrier-borne stealth fighter jet.