China threat is an opportunity for India-US relationship to make strong agreements, FTA: Congressman Issa

“But that requires that the two countries really make strong agreements, including a genuine Free Trade Agreement (FTA), one that ensures that the two will look at each other as first partners. I think we're a long way down the road toward doing it,” he said at the event, ‘A Conversation with Rep. Darrell Issa on US–South Asia Relations.’

“Who are the people running some of our largest and most successful companies in the United States? Who are the innovators in the United States? Who dominates our universities? Answers quite frankly -- Indian exchange students, who want to remain here and Chinese students, who China wants to take back to China! We can harness those together. We already have,” he said.